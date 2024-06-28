Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 121,200 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 714,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing accounts for about 2.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 1.37% of Modine Manufacturing worth $68,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MOD traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.96. 487,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.26. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

