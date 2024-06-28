Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.03. 6,067,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,858,507. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.