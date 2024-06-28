Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 28,100 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BWA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.19. 1,153,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,588. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.