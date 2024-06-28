Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after buying an additional 1,160,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.34. 1,995,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.96 and a 200 day moving average of $148.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.90 and a 12-month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

