Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $55,808,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after buying an additional 1,263,060 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,776,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,787,000 after buying an additional 1,240,952 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,279,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,176,000 after buying an additional 841,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2,494.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 482,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 463,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $272,923.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 813,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONB. Hovde Group began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

