Hennessy Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,008,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 743,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 98,764 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,762,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 3.6 %

STLD traded up $4.54 on Friday, hitting $129.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,870. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.53.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Steel Dynamics

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.