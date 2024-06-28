Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.
V stock traded down $4.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.68. 6,505,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,749,371. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.41. The company has a market capitalization of $478.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.68 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
