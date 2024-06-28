Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $14.85 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.