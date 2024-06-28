Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $7.85 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.2 %

C stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,306,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,989,434. The firm has a market cap of $120.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

