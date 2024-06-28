Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,295,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $23,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000.

CNK stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,069. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

