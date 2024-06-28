Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,528. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

