Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Black Hills worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Black Hills by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,430,000 after buying an additional 475,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,345,000 after buying an additional 322,271 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 640.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,840,000 after buying an additional 221,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,737,000 after buying an additional 203,340 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 10,111.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 176,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 174,421 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BKH stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 132,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.69. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $61.94.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Activity at Black Hills

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

