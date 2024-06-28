Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CMS traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.26. 899,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.