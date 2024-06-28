Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 129,100 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 129,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teekay were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 52.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 647,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 223,025 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 179,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. 270,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,060. The company has a market cap of $811.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.66. Teekay Co. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03.

Teekay Increases Dividend

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $365.05 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 100.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Teekay’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

About Teekay

(Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Further Reading

