Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.3 %

MRK traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.79. 11,923,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,147,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.96. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $328.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

