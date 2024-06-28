Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) SVP Katherine M. Losness-Larson Acquires 830 Shares

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) SVP Katherine M. Losness-Larson acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,058.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HRL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. 537,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,976. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 80.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 688.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

