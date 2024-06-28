Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $576.59. The stock had a trading volume of 370,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,433. The business’s fifty day moving average is $535.83 and its 200 day moving average is $514.97. The company has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $593.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.