Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 182 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,745 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.18% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SBR traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $64.69. 27,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,876. The company has a market cap of $943.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.50. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.22% and a return on equity of 1,059.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $6.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 111.98%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

