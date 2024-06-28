Howard Financial Services LTD. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 39,407 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 210,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,524,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,420,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,216,612. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

