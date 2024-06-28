HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $43.74 on Friday. HSBC has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.90. The firm has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.13%. Equities analysts predict that HSBC will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $1,181,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HSBC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,621,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

