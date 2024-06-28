Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Short Interest Up 616.7% in June

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 616.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hypercharge Networks Price Performance
HCNWF stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.07. The company had a trading volume of 108,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,350. Hypercharge Networks has a 52 week low of 0.07 and a 52 week high of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.11 and a 200 day moving average of 0.12.
