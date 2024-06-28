Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the May 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hywin Stock Performance

HYW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,934. Hywin has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.14.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. It operates through two segments: Wealth and Health. The company distributes asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing and cash management products.

