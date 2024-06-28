ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.30

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 286766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.0457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in ICL Group by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ICL Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

