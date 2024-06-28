IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Lowered to $510.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $520.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $586.63.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $493.96 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $501.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $3,183,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

