Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $25.99. 706,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,206,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $94,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 34,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $990,335.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,879 shares in the company, valued at $30,596,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Geffner sold 3,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $94,242.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,889. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 957.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 216,455 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth $2,987,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 442.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

