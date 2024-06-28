Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Hussein Mecklai Sells 833 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.58, for a total value of $122,934.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,475,076.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Hussein Mecklai sold 495 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $74,200.50.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Hussein Mecklai sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $771,900.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Hussein Mecklai sold 435 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $51,656.25.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI stock opened at $153.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.49. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $175.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. Research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Impinj

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Impinj by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.