Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires 496 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Southern were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 323,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 55,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Southern by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.57. 6,226,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,785. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $80.84.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SO

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.