Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Cuts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 80.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.46.

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,042. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.34 and a twelve month high of $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

