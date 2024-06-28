Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stryker stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.25. 1,894,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,695. The stock has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.82 and its 200 day moving average is $333.01.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.
Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.
Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.
