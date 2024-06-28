Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,169,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.64 and its 200-day moving average is $306.64. The firm has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $355.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $240,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,997,573.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $240,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,997,573.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,182 shares of company stock valued at $74,850,597 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

