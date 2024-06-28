Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $341,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in CVS Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 606,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 75.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 889,082 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,342,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,103,906. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

