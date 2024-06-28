Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,401 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 348.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,544,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,105,780. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

