Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Trims Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in RTX were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Bank of America raised their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.39. 13,852,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,594,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day moving average of $95.34. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

