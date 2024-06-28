Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Up to $5.26

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $6.22. Infinera shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 6,443,231 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

Infinera Trading Up 17.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $306.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.73 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,108,000 after buying an additional 2,299,025 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 1.5% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after acquiring an additional 293,787 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,567 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,016 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 35,676 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

