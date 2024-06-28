Insider Buying: Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.89 and a beta of 1.11. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LILA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 24,840 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 125,639 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 21.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 465,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 81,627 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 167,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

