Insider Buying: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B) Major Shareholder Purchases $370,846.08 in Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 42,922 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $370,846.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,368,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,946,293.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 21st, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 6,047 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $51,459.97.
- On Friday, June 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 98,858 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $809,647.02.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 275,245 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $2,204,712.45.
Lions Gate Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LGF-B opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.
