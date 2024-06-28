Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Sells $632,607.06 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $387.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.67 and its 200-day moving average is $312.01. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 730.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $394.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.62.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

