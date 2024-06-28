Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells 55,587 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $387.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $394.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.01. The stock has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.75, a PEG ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.62.

Read Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.