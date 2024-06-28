Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $2,094,987.52 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $2,094,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,286,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total value of $3,028,794.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total value of $1,334,080.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $387.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.01. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.37 and a 12-month high of $394.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.75, a PEG ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

