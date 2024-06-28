Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Sells $30,880.72 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.33 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

