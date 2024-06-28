Insider Selling: Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,721,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.13. 127,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,999. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $56.25 and a one year high of $75.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MCRI. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,187,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,396,000 after buying an additional 42,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,025,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,670,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 464,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,120,000 after buying an additional 198,623 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 26,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

