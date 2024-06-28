Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $283,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,045,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,009,585.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PAYC opened at $141.74 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.81.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

