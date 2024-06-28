Insider Selling: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,445. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.48). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 249,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 15,231 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $445,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 350.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 44,273 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

