Insig AI (LON:INSG) Trading Up 7.2%

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.95 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.15 ($0.22). 866,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 268,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.20).

Insig AI Stock Up 13.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97. The company has a market cap of £21.58 million, a PE ratio of -122.06 and a beta of -0.33.

Insider Transactions at Insig AI

In other news, insider Richard Bernstein purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($17,759.74). Insiders own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Insig AI Company Profile

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

