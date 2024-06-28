Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $251.20.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:INSP opened at $135.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -246.05 and a beta of 1.33. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,178.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,032 shares of company stock worth $11,660,898 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 360.1% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

