Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Lowered to $50.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

Intapp Stock Performance

Intapp stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $318,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares in the company, valued at $23,193,679.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $318,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,193,679.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,934,297.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,651 in the last 90 days. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 239.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 81,400.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Intapp by 52.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

