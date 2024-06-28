Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,626 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 0.9% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $73,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 26,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,894 shares of company stock worth $8,620,792 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

ICE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,067,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,661. The firm has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

