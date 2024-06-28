International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 54.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,487. The firm has a market cap of $158.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $131.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

