International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.0% of Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 90,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in International Business Machines by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 100,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.95. 4,058,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,611. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $158.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.40.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.