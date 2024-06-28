Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $103.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.33.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 0.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $84.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $85,744,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,729,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,090,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,334,000 after purchasing an additional 554,577 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

